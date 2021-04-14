The best online casino games in India

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

An online casino in India is almost the same as a live casino - the only difference is you don't need a fancy suit or to leave your home. Online casinos bring the games right into your home, which especially are appealing to those who do not live near a live casino. You can play round the clock, as the online casinos are open 24 hours a day.

All you need is an internet connection, a mobile phone or a computer. When playing online casino games, you get an opportunity to escape from reality - all you have to do is to find the best online casino in India and then the gaming can begin. Read more about two of the best online casino games in India right here.

Andar Bahar

Online Andar Bahar is probably the most popular real money game in India, and thousands of Indian players are winning in this traditional card game every day. The Andar Bahar game consists of a standard deck of 52 cards and players only get two options before each round starts, which increases the odds of winning a 50/50 chance. You can bet on either Andar (the left side) or Bahar (the right side). When playing Andar Bahar the outcome mostly relies on luck. It's a very simple game, and one of the benefits of playing Andar Bahar is that there is no complicated terminology to learn and remember, which makes it extremely fun to play. When you join an Andar Bahar game you have the opportunity to win good gains - big or small gains, winning a casino game is satisfying.

Blackjack

Blackjack is also an extremely popular game in India - the rules are simple, the play is thrilling, and there is an opportunity for high strategy play. Online blackjack offers several advantages - the game is played at a much faster pace than live casinos, meaning you can get through a lot more hands, and if you are new to the game, you don't have to worry about making any mistakes. There are lots of different variants of blackjack, which is another major advantage of playing online blackjack. It is also a lot easier to find favorable rules when playing blackjack online, as you have the option to compare what is available at the different casinos and simply choose the best option for yourself.