The batch of 1984 and how they are guarding India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 28: It is the batch of 1984 that is keeping India safe. All top security officials right from the IB chief to the NIA boss, all are from the batch of the 1984 IPS.

On Wednesday, the government appointed a new Research and Analysis Wing and Intelligence Bureau. It was a rare coincidence that both these officers were also part of the 1984 IPS batch.

Balakot air strike planner named new R&AW chief, J&K expert is IB head

Apart from Samat Goel (R&AW chief) and Arvind Kumar (IB chief), the head of the National Investigation Agency, Y C Modi is also from the 1984 batch. The other officers who are part of this batch are , Sudeep Lakhtakia (NSG chief), Rajesh Ranjan (CISF chief), Rajnikant Mishra (BSF chief), S S Deswal (ITBP chief) and Rakesh Asthana (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security chief).

These officers who head important departments were empanelled as DGPs at the Centre or an equivalent rank in June 2017. The first from this batch to be appointed was Y C Modi, who is an Assam-Meghalaya cadre officer.