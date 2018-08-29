  • search

Rahul thanks Jaitley for bringing attention back to 'great Rafale robbery', demands JPC probe

    New Delhi, Aug 29: Hitting back at Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the latter's attack on the issue of Rafale fighter jets, Congress president Rahul Gandhi thanked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader for "bringing the nation's attention back to the great Rafale robbery".

    Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "Mr Jaitley, thanks for bringing the nation's attention back to the GREAT #RAFALE ROBBERY! How about a Joint Parliamentary Committee to sort it out? Problem is, your Supreme Leader is protecting his friend, so this may be inconvenient. Do check & revert in 24 hrs. We're waiting!"

    This came after the Union Finance Minister attacked Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of converting the Rafale issue into a "kindergarten or primary school debate". He had also asked the Congress chief whether a weaponised aircraft could be compared with a simple aircraft.

    "Needless to say, if replies are received in the public space or even if there is an issue diversion and no reply is received, I would be constrained to come out with further specific facts, which establish truth as a victim of Shri Rahul Gandhi and his party merely peddling his falsehoods," Jaitley wrote in his blog titled '15 Questions that Expose Congress Party's Falsehood on Rafale,' while adding that he was constrained by the secrecy clause, which exists in the contract and whatever asked or responded, these would be constrained by that limitation.

    (with PTI inputs)

