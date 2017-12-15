Thank you Sushma Swaraj for once again granting medical visas to ailing Pakistani children

New Delhi, Dec 15: Whenever there is a talk about animosity between India and Pakistan, don't lose hope, just think about minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj and her generosity that is not only assisting ailing Pakistanis to get a new lease of life, but is also helping to build bridges between the two neighbouring countries at loggerheads with each other for more than seven decades.

Since 2014 when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power at the Centre and Swaraj became the external affairs minister, the veteran politician has made it a point to always open India's gates for anyone in need of medical assistance in Pakistan.

Thus it has been on innumerable occasions, even when the relationship between India and Pakistan experienced turbulent times, Swaraj never stopped granting medical visas for Pakistani patients.

Once again, Swaraj repeated her warm gesture towards Pakistanis by granting medical visas to seven persons, including five children.

On Thursday, the Union minister tweeted to announce that the Indian government has granted visas to five Pakistani children, including a 10-month-old baby, for medical treatment in India.

"There is a request for medical visas from some Pakistani children--Muhammad Ahmad (10 months), Abuzar (7 years), Mohit (7 years), Zainab Shahzadi (8 years) and Muhammad Zain Aslam (9 years). We grant visas for all these Pakistani children for their treatment in India," Swaraj tweeted.

She also announced accepting the request for medical visas of two other Pakistani nationals.

"Pakistani nationals Altaf Hussain and Amir Raza have also requested for medical visas. On the recommendation of Indian High Commission in Pakistan, we accept their requests too," Swaraj tweeted.

"I have received the report from Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will issue visas for your father Haji Ashique Hussain for his liver transplant surgery in India immediately and pray for his early recovery," she added.

At a time when the ruling BJP has been accused of promoting "hyper-nationalism" by its critics and political opponents, the senior cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi government keeps our hope in the country's secular and democratic fabrics.

