Thane: Fire breaks out in godown at Khan compound in Mumbra's Shil Phat

Thane, Sep 12: Fire broke out in a godown at Khan compound in Mumbra's Shil Phata on Wednesday. Two fire tenders present at the spot. Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

In seperate incident, a fire broke out at a building in Mumbai's Andheri during the wee hours on Wednesday. Five fire engines and three water tankers are present at the spot to fight the blaze. The incident was reported at 3 am, late on Tuesday, in building number 5 of Seepz.

Firefighting operations are currently underway and information on any injuries or loss of life or property is yet not available.