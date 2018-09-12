  • search

Thane: Fire breaks out in godown at Khan compound in Mumbra's Shil Phat

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Thane, Sep 12: Fire broke out in a godown at Khan compound in Mumbra's Shil Phata on Wednesday. Two fire tenders present at the spot. Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

    Thane: Fire breaks out in godown at Khan compound in Mumbras Shil Phat

    In seperate incident, a fire broke out at a building in Mumbai's Andheri during the wee hours on Wednesday. Five fire engines and three water tankers are present at the spot to fight the blaze. The incident was reported at 3 am, late on Tuesday, in building number 5 of Seepz.

    Firefighting operations are currently underway and information on any injuries or loss of life or property is yet not available.

    Read more about:

    mumbai thane fire godowns mumbra

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 8:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue