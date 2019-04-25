Terrorists were killed, but 'Bua' 'Bhatija' and 'Rahul Baba' mourned: Amit Shah

By PTI

Ghazipur/Unnao (UP), Apr 25: BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday claimed opposition leaders cannot look after the country's security. Addressing a rally in Ghazipur constituency of Uttar Pradesh, he alleged BSP supremo Mayawati and her Samajwadi Party and Congress counterparts, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, respectively, were upset with the Balakot air strikes.

"These 'mahamilavati' people talk about the country. Akhilesh, Mayawati and Congress cannot keep the country safe," he said.

Shah said the BJP cannot do "ilu-ilu" with terrorists, an apparent reference to the popular short form of 'I love you'. "Though terrorists of Pakistan were killed (in the Balakot air strikes), there was an atmosphere of mourning in the offices of 'Bua' (Mayawati), 'Bhatija' (Akhilesh) and 'Rahul baba'," he said.

"I could not find out as to why they were so sad. Why were they moving about with long faces? Were those terrorists their maternal or paternal cousins?" he said.

The BJP chief asserted his party cannot play with the security of the country. "If a bullet is fired from there (Pakistan), a bomb will be sent from here (India)... eent ka jawaab patthar se diya jayega (If someone throws bricks, will respond by throwing rocks)," he said. Shah alleged the Congress want to break the nation with the "tukde-tukde" gang.

Pointing to the promise of scrapping sedition law in the Congress manifesto, the BJP leader claimed the move is to prevent those raising "anti-national" slogans from going to jails. Union minister and sitting MP Manoj Sinha is seeking re-election from the Ghazipur seat. The BJP president also alleged that Purvanchal lagged behind under the Congress governments, and came on the right track of progress after the BJP came to power.

Attacking the previous UPA government, he said the ten years when "mauni baba" (apparent reference to former PM Manmohan Singh) was at the helm, soldiers were beheaded and the government took no action.

"This is not happening anymore... terror strikes took place and the Modi government carried out air strikes... the martyrdom of our soldiers was avenged with surgical strikes," he said. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's "silence" over NC leader Omar Abdullah's "separate PM" remarks, Shah said, "Rahul Gandhi does not speak a word on Omar Abdullah as he fears that if he does, voters will go away."

Omar had recently suggested separate prime minister for Kashmir. Addressing another meeting in Unnao for party nominee Sakshi Maharaj, the senior BJP leader said the Yogi Adityanath-led state government has been successful at checking "gunda" (hooligans) elements. He also lauded the chief minister for holding a grand Kumbh earlier this year. Attacking BSP chief Mayawati, Shah said she sold tickets in the name of Dalits and stacked the money in her accounts.

"SP and BSP had their governments for 20 years, but could they develop the state? Only Modi government could do it," he added.

At an election meeting in Auraiyya, Shah said people should unite and vote for the BJP to strengthen the country.

"The entire country was celebrating the revenge taken after the Pulwama terror attack, but there was gloom in Pakistan and also in the offices of SP, BSP and Congress. This is the politics done by them. "Hence, people should unite and strengthen Modi. Vote for the BJP and strengthen the country," he said.

