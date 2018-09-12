Terrorists killing terrorists: Is Kashmir witnessing a Mumbai underworld like scenario

Srinagar, Sep 12: When the underworld was being cleaned up in Mumbai, the police used an impressive tactic. The dons and gangsters entered into a turf war, killed each and those who remained were shot dead by the police. " Let them kill each other, the rest we will handle," was a famous motto adopted by the Mumbai police.

The situation in Kashmir today appears to be similar in nature. Terrorists are being killed by their own and in this crowded terror market, it appears to be one of the best things that has happened for the security establishment.

Last week, a terrorist of the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen. He was identified as Asif Nazir Dar, a resident of Panzgam area of Awantipora (in south Kashmir's Pulwama district). He said the Dar was active since January 2017. "Initially he had joined the proscribed terror outfit HM (Hizbul Mujahideen) but later got associated with the Eisa Fazili group of terrorists," the spokesman said.

Rising trend:

The key players in the Valley today are the Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. They operate directly under the Pakistan command. However with the likes of Zakir Musa dumping the Hizbul Mujahideen to form an outfit affiliated with the Al-Qaeda, Kashmir has been a crowded place.

To add to this was an announcement by the Islamic State, which has been making slow progress in the Valley. Recently the Delhi police arrested two persons who were trying to carry weapons into Kashmir to support the cause of the ISJK.

Intelligence Bureau officials say while these are the main groups, there are several other sub or smaller groups in the Valley. While the motive of destruction remains common, there is a big fight for supremacy that is on.

The Hizbul, Jaish and Lashkar would continue to fight together as they follow the Pakistan command. The ISI and its proxies in the Valley would however not allow groups such as the Al-Qaeda or the ISJK gain control. This is bound to lead to a big turf war and the terrorists would start killing each other to maintain control over their respective zones.

Take the case of Musa, who had spewed venom against the Hurriyat Conference before he dumped the Hizbul. A few months back, the Musa faction had attacked the residence of a Hurriyat leader, Fazal Haq Qureshi at the Bilal Colony in Srinagar. A constable Farooq Ahmed was killed in the incident. While Musa has openly proclaimed his war against the Hurriyat, the intelligence too warns that he would look to target both Hurriyat leaders and terrorists from other groups.

It is similar to what one witnessed in Mumbai several years back. The gangsters bayed for each other's blood in a bid to control more turf. The case is similar in Kashmir as well, the IB official also tells OneIndia.

There is also bound to be a lot of resentment among terror groups as each is looking to increase their strength by roping in the youth. This is bound to lead to more problems in future among terror groups and attacks against each other are bound to rise.

Pakistan on the other hand would have its hands full to try and combat this new menace.

For its three proxies, Kashmir had become an exclusive turf. However with the terror market becoming a very crowded one today, it would look to come out with a new strategy and the first would be to eliminate its opponents.