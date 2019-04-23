‘Voter ID more powerful than IED,’ says PM Modi after voting In Ahmedabad

oi-Deepika S

Ahmedabad, Apr 23: The power of terrorism is IED, the power of democracy is a voter ID, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today after voting in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Standing up inside his vehicle after casting his vote, PM Modi once again urged voters to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise. He also said that the voters of India are clever enough to know who to choose.

"The weapon of terrorism is IED, the strength of democracy is voter ID. I can say with surety that the voter ID is much much more powerful than an IED, so we should understand the strength of our voter IDs," he told reporters.

He said, "Today third phase of polling is underway, I am fortunate that I also got the opportunity to fulfill my duty in my home state of Gujarat. Like you feel pure after a holy dip in Kumbh, one feels pure after casting vote in this festival of democracy,".

Earlier, Modi met his mother at her house in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar. Photographs tweeted by news agency ANI showed the Prime Minister touching nearly 99-year-old Heeraben Patel's feet as she blesses him.

BJP national president Amit Shah, who is contesting from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, will also be casting his vote today.

The third phase of the Lok Sabha elections will see as many as 117 seats across 15 states and two Union territories going to vote on April 23. Results will be announced on May 23.