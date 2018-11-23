Ten important Assembly seats in Rajasthan where important leaders fielded against each other

New Delhi, Nov 23: Canvasing for Assembly elections in Rajasthan is in full swing but there are at least 10 seats in the state that have caught eyeballs of not only people of the state but also people of the country. These seats have become all the more important to be discussed as they have broken the tradition of giving walkover to senior leaders by fielding small time leaders against them. Out of these 10 seats, six are considered to be hot seats.

Actually focus of people is more on Jhalnapatan seat represented by chief minister Vasundhara Raje where she is challenged by Manvendra Singh, son of former Union minister Jaswant Singh. He is fielded by the Congress. This is for the first time big leaders are pitted against each other. On Sanganer seat, once a big leader of the BJP and the worst critique of the CM is contesting as Bharat Vahini Party candidate of his own against BJP's mayor Ashok Lohati and Congress's Pushpendra Bharadwaj. The seat with triangular contest makes it interesting.

Congress general secretary and former CM Ashok Gehlot is contesting from Sardarpura seat and BJP failed to win this seat from past two decades. The BJP has once again fielded Sambhu Singh Khetasar who had won this election in 1998 but this contest is not as interesting as others. This is the seat where Gehlot has a clear edge. Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chandra Katariya is contesting against senior Congress leader Girija Vyas. Both of them had been president of their respective parties making the contest really interesting. Dalpat Surana is trying to make the contest triangular.

Senior Congress leader C P Joshi missed the chance of becoming the CM when he has lost election by just one vote who is contesting from his traditional Nathdwara seat against Mahesh Pratap Singh. The BJP is targeting Rajput votes and Mahendra Singh switched side from the Congress to the BJP. Tonk is another seat where Congress president Sachin Pilot is against minister in the Vasundhara Raje government Yusuf Khan. With sizable number of Muslim population on this seat, the contest becomes very interesting.

Mahuva seat is also interesting with Rajendra Meena contesting on an unreserved seat with fiercest rival of Meena Om Prakash Hudla too contesting as independent candidate. Congress has Ajay Bohra on this seat. On Anta seat, contest is between Prabhulal Saini and Pramod Jain both are senior leaders of their respective parties. Sapotra is the constituency where the election is the most interesting with Golma Devi wife of Kirori Lal Meena and deputy leader of opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajesh Meena in the fray. Deeng-Kumbher seat of Bharatpur district too have senior leader and sitting Congress MLA Bishweshwar Singh once again in the field and his arch rival late Digamber Singh's son Shailesh Singh is the BJP candidate against him who is contesting his first election. So sympathy may work for Shailesh.