'Temporary' break from public life: Prashant Kishor quits as principal advisor to Amarinder Singh

New Delhi, Aug 05: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday quit as adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, saying he had decided to take a temporary break from active role in public life and as he had not been able to formally assume the responsibility as the principal Adviser to Singh, he would like to be relieved of the post.

Kishor's exit is significant as he had been one of the key strategists behind Captain Singh's victory in the 2017 Punjab Assembly election and the Chief Minister was looking to repeat the feat with his help.

The move also comes amid buzz of Kishor formally joining the Congress. Prior to this meeting, Kishor met Gandhi on July 13.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present at that meeting. Since then, there has been speculation about the poll strategist joining the Congress.

There has been no official word on it from the party or from Kishor.

After the West Bengal Assembly polls earlier this year, Kishor had said he would quit working as an election strategist. He had joined the Janata Dal (United) a few years ago, but had parted ways with the Nitish Kumar-led party subsequently.