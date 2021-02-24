YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telecom engineer held in Greater Noida for killing wife suspecting infidelity

    By
    |

    Noida (UP), Feb 24: A telecom engineer in Greater Noida has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife whom he suspected of having an affair, police said on Wednesday.

    Telecom engineer held in Greater Noida for killing wife suspecting infidelity

    The 24-year-old woman's body was found inside their home in Sector Alpha 2 after which a case was lodged at the local Beta 2 police station, Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said.

    Delhi likely to ask people coming from 5 states to show negative COVID-19 test report

    "The couple had got married seven to eight months ago. The husband suspected the wife of having a relationship outside of their marriage because of which he strangulated her to death," Pandey said, citing the initial probe.

    The body has been sent for a post-mortem and the man has been arrested, he said, adding further legal proceedings were being carried out in the case.

    More GREATER NOIDA News

    Read more about:

    greater noida telecom

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X