Telecom engineer held in Greater Noida for killing wife suspecting infidelity

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Noida (UP), Feb 24: A telecom engineer in Greater Noida has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife whom he suspected of having an affair, police said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old woman's body was found inside their home in Sector Alpha 2 after which a case was lodged at the local Beta 2 police station, Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Pandey said.

"The couple had got married seven to eight months ago. The husband suspected the wife of having a relationship outside of their marriage because of which he strangulated her to death," Pandey said, citing the initial probe.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and the man has been arrested, he said, adding further legal proceedings were being carried out in the case.