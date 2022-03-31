YouTube
    Telangana sweats as mercury soars at several places

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Mar 31: The mercury levels soared at several places in Telangana on Wednesday and the Met office here warned of heat wave conditions prevailing at isolated places in several districts in the state in the next couple of days.

    Adilabad witnessed the highest maximum temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Nizamabad and Ramagundam with 41.4 and 41.2 respectively, the Met office said. It said heat wave conditions are likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and other districts on April 1 and 2.

    State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a tele-conference with district Collectors and senior officials of health, education and disaster management departments in the wake of rise in temperatures in the state.

    He directed that schools should be closed early and the health department should keep stock of ORS, glucose and other essential items in adequate quantities in all PHCs, schools and Anganwadi centres, an official release said.

    He gave several other directives to deal with the situation arising out of rise in temperature levels.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:02 [IST]
    X