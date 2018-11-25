  • search

Telangana polls: Congress expels 19 for contesting against officialcandidates

By Simran Kashyap
    Hyderabad, Nov 25: Acting tough, the Congress Saturday expelled 19 party workers for six years for contesting against official candidates and nominees of its allies in the December 7 Assembly elections in Telangana.

    The orders will come into force with immediate effect, according to a statement from M Kodanda Reddy, Chairman of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's (TPCC) Disciplinary Action Committee.

    Separately, the disciplinary action committee expelled five rebels from the party for a period of six years for working against the party's official candidate in Narayanpet Assembly constituency of Mahabubnagar district. Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, the CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 9:36 [IST]
