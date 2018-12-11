Home News India Telangana election results 2018: BJP's Raja Singh leading in Goshamahal constituency

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Hyderabad, Dec 11: BJP leader T. Raja Singh is leading against Congress candidate M. Mukesh Goud in Goshamahal Assembly Constituency.

T. Raja Singh is a member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly representing the Goshamahal assembly constituency in Hyderabad. He is a member of the Bharatiya Janta Party, and also occupies the position of party whip for Telangana.

He has been booked by police in several cases including for delivering a hate speech and attacking a police constable while discharging his duty. He gained controversy once again on 30 July 2018 when he declared that he would shoot Bangladeshis living illegally in Assam if they did not leave.

Prem Singh Rathore is Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate from Goshamahal. Rathore had earlier won from the Maharajgunj (now Goshamahal after delimitation) Assembly constituency twice. He jumped over to TRS from BJP in 2016 and was later made as chairman of Musi River Front Development Corporation.