Telangana CM skips meet with PM Modi; meets Deve Gowda in Bengaluru

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, May 26: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday paid a visit to former Prime Minister and JD (S) supremo HD Deve Gowda at his residence in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Hyderabad, the Telangana Chief Minister arrived in Bengaluru. Thus avoiding meeting PM Modi in Hyderabad for the second time in the last four months.

K Chandrashekar, popularly known as KCR, held discussions with Deve Gowda on various issues.

Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao met with former Prime Minister Sri @H_D_Devegowda and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Sri @HD_Kumaraswamy in Bangalore today. pic.twitter.com/lWvpLCzW9e — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 26, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Hyderabad visit to participate in the 20th year celebration of the Indian School of Business.

Gowda's son and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy were among those present during the meeting at Gowda's Padmanabhanagar residence. After the meeting, Gowda tweeted, "Hon'ble CM of Telangana Shri K Chandrashekhar Rao visited me at my residence, today. We exchanged views on various topics of national importance. It was a candid and cordial meeting."

The Telangana CM's meeting with the Opposition leaders is a part of his effort to bring the anti-BJP leaders together and form a third front ahead of the 2024 General elections. Recently, he was in New Delhi where he met Aam Aadmi Supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.