Telangana BJP MLA sent to 14-day judicial custody over Prophet remarks | 10 points

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 23: Controversial BJP leader Raja Singh, who was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday following his alleged remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed in a viral video, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The BJP leader will be lodged in Chanchalguda Central Prison in Hyderabad.

On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments, apparently against Islam, in it.

Following an uproar against his remarks, BJP suspended Singh from the party. In a notice issued to Singh, Om Pathak, who is secretary of the party's central disciplinary committee, said, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."

Pathak also asked Singh to "show cause" within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why he should not be expelled from the party. "Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022," Pathak said.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) claimed Singh made derogatory language against Prophet Mohammed. "This is the official policy of the BJP to ensure that Muslims are always tortured emotionally, mentally by allowing their party members to talk in such low language which we call it Sadak Chap language about Prophet Mohammed. This is a deliberate attempt by BJP and they allowed their MLA to speak in this language," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi told reporters.

"They have not learnt a lesson from what Nupur Sharma has said. This is a continuation of what Nupur Sharma had said," he further said, referring to the suspended party spokesperson whose remarks against Prophet Muhammed sparked a huge outrage.

A complaint filed by one Mohammed Wajhi Uddin Salman with Dabeerpura Police alleged Raja Singh used vulgar language against Prophet Mohammed. Several people belonging to the community staged protests in various parts of the city on Monday night demanding Singh's arrest.

Many AIMIM legislators and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reached the police stations, where protests were held and sought stringent action against Raja Singh, party sources said. According to police, complaints were filed against Singh in several police stations under South, East and West Zones.

Dabeerpur Police Inspector G Koteswar Rao said they received a complaint against Singh, which alleged that the BJP MLA made derogatory remarks against a religion, i.e. Islam.

An FIR was booked against Singh under various sections of IPC pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation among others, he said.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 19:21 [IST]