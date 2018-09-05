  • search

Telangana assembly likely to be dissolved on September 6 at 6.45 am

    Hyderabad, Sep 5: At the mega rally held earlier this week, Telangana Chief Minster, K Chandrasekhar Rao dropped sufficient hints that there could be early polls in the state. Rao had said that he was authorised by his party, the Cabinet, MLAs and MPs of the TRS to take a decision on early elections.

    Telangana Chief Minster K Chandrasekhar Rao

    Following the mega rally that was held on Sunday, there have been ample discussions on whether to dissolve the assembly early and go in for early polls. Reports now suggest that the assembly could be dissolved as early as September 6 (tomorrow) at 6.45 am. Incidentally KCR considers 6 as his lucky number.

    The original term of the Telangana assembly ends in May 19 and polls are held along with the Lok Sabha elections. KCR has been toying with the idea of early elections and sources say that he had brought up the topic during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent Delhi visit. Modi had however said that any such decision would be at his own risk.

    Now it appears certain that KCR is likely to dissolve the assembly soon. A meeting is scheduled on September 7 and arrangements for the same are being made by KCR's nephew Harish Rao.

    Observers say that KCR appears to have taken a calculated risk. He feels that the mood in the state is currently in favour of his party. He would make his intentions clear at the September 7 meeting.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 6:51 [IST]
