  • search

Telangana: TDP leader Nandamuri Harikrishna, NTR's son, dies in accident

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Hyderabad, Aug 29: Actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nandamuri Harikrishna (62) succumbed to his injuries after he met with an accident on Wednesday. The mishap occurred on Narketpally-Addanki highway in Nalgonda district.

    Actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Harikrishna
    Actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Harikrishna

    Harikrishna was going to Kavali in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh to attend a wedding when his car rammed into the divider on the Nalgonda Highway and flipped on the other side, a police official said.

    "Harikrishna suffered severe head injury. Also, we suspect internal bleeding. However, the exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained," Duty Medical Officer of Kamineni Hospitals at Narkatpally, Ameer Khan told PTI.

    Harikrishna is the fourth son of actor, director, producer, founder of Telugu Desam Party and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and the brother-in-law of AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

    In 2008, he was a candidate of the TDP for election to Rajya Sabha.

    It may be recalled that his eldest son, Nandamuri Janakiram, was also killed in a road accident near Akupamula crossroads on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway in December 2014.

    Harikrishna's son Junior NTR (Tarak) is a popular hero in Telugu cinema.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    telangana hyderabad telugu desam party

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue