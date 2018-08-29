Telangana: TDP leader Nandamuri Harikrishna, NTR's son, dies in accident

Hyderabad, Aug 29: Actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nandamuri Harikrishna (62) succumbed to his injuries after he met with an accident on Wednesday. The mishap occurred on Narketpally-Addanki highway in Nalgonda district.

Harikrishna was going to Kavali in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh to attend a wedding when his car rammed into the divider on the Nalgonda Highway and flipped on the other side, a police official said.

"Harikrishna suffered severe head injury. Also, we suspect internal bleeding. However, the exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained," Duty Medical Officer of Kamineni Hospitals at Narkatpally, Ameer Khan told PTI.

#SpotVisuals: Actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Harikrishna dies in a car accident in Telangana's Nalgonda district. pic.twitter.com/4EusxbqXmw — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018

Harikrishna is the fourth son of actor, director, producer, founder of Telugu Desam Party and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and the brother-in-law of AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

In 2008, he was a candidate of the TDP for election to Rajya Sabha.

It may be recalled that his eldest son, Nandamuri Janakiram, was also killed in a road accident near Akupamula crossroads on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway in December 2014.

Harikrishna's son Junior NTR (Tarak) is a popular hero in Telugu cinema.

(With PTI inputs)