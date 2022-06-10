YouTube
    Telangana 12th result 2022 to be declared soon: how and where to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 10: The results of the second year Intermediate Public Examinations will be declared soon by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).

    The results of both the first and the second year are likely to be announced by June 15. However, there has not been any confirmation about it from the board or the government, yet.

    Telangana 12th result 2022 to be declared soon: how and where to check

    The board had conducted the first and second year Inter examinations between May 6 and 23. Nearly nine lakh students took the exams. In 2022, the students of both the first and the second years wrote the exams, simultaneously.

    How to Check Results Online?

    • The TS Intermediate Results for 1st and 2nd years will be out on tsbie.cgg.gov.in
    • Log into the aforementioned websites
    • The candidates can then click on the 'TS Inter Result 2022' link available on the homepage.
    • Click on the year (1st and 2nd year) result link.
    • Select course type (General/Vocational).
    • Enter required login credentials.
    • Click on submit.
    • Your TS Inter Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
    • Download and take a printout for future reference.

    Story first published: Friday, June 10, 2022, 11:36 [IST]
