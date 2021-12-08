BJP: Are not Tejashwi Yadav, other leaders from outside Bengal backing TMC outsiders?

Many more leaders are in contact with me: Tejashwi Yadav after former MLA rejoins RJD from JD(U)

Tejashwi Yadav to get married, engagement in Delhi tomorrow

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Dec 08: Opposition leader in Bihar and Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav is all set to tie the knot with his longtime friend in Delhi soon. Prepeartions are underway for the engagement ceremony, which is scheduled to take place in a day or two.

Reportedly, Tejashwi's engagement ceremony is likely to be low-key affair, with approximately 50 guests, including close relatives and friends.

However, there is no official word from the Lalu family yet.

Tejashwi, the face of the Grand Alliance had grabbed many eyeballs last year during the Bihar Assembly election. During the elections, the RJD leader drew a massive crowd at each of his rallies.

Rumours were rife then that the RJD leader would get married soon after the 2020 Assembly elections. However, that did not happen.

Earlier, Rabri Devi had said that she would prefer Sushil, Saumya, Guni' (decent, soft-spoken, and qualified) girl for Tejashwi.

Tejashwi is the last among his eight siblings seven sisters and a brother to be married. In 2015, he was elected as the representative of the Raghopur constituency and served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar between 2015 and 2017.

He is also noted to have been the youngest Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

Tej Pratap, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad married Aishwarya Rai in May 12, 2018. Rai is the daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai. Her grandfather Daroga Rai was the chief minister of Bihar in the 1960s. But he had a troubled marriage and applied for divorce within six months of marriage.