Fodder Scam: Tejashwi Yadav and others found guilty of contempt of court

Ranchi Special CBI Court on Wednesday summoned Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha on January 23rd.

The court has found Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha guilty of contempt of court.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj Jha said,''It is shocking because none of us uttered a single word against the judicial process or the judgement.''

On December 23, the court had convicted Yadav and 14 other people in one of the six fodder scam cases. Yadav has been lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi since. The court had acquitted seven people, including Jagannath Mishra, who is another former chief minister of Bihar.

Lalu Yadav had spent 87 days in jail in 2013 after being convicted in an earlier case in the scam before the Supreme Court granted him bail.

OneIndia News