    Tejashwi Yadav corners Modi, says 'There should be some limit to lies'

    Patna, Apr 02: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his Lok Sabha election rallies in Bihar's Gaya and Jamui, and said, "there should be some limit to lies".

    Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav
    Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav

    Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi Yadav said,"Modi ji is coming to Gaya once again. Prime Minister @narendramodi, listen to the speech that you gave the last time when you were in Gaya carefully. I am sure you will be embarrassed. Does one exaggerate so much? There should be some limit to the lies, Prime Minister."

    The RJD leader further posted a video, purportedly of Narendra Modi's 2014 address at a rally in Gaya on March 27- wherein he is promising to get water to Bihar and Jharkhand if BJP is voted to power. Mocking his poll promise, the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Yadav mocked the Prime Minister and said, "He was bringing enough water to drown the entire Bihar and Jharkhand."

    Bihar's opposition alliance has announced a seat-sharing deal for the Lok Sabha elections and the RJD, the senior partner, will contest 19 of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress party will fight in nine under the arrangement.

    Tej Pratap Yadav to field his candidate against brother Tejashwi's in Jehanabad

    Polling in the eastern state will be held in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to begin from April 11 and end on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

