Tej Pratap Yadav plays Shiva again, offers prayers at Baba Baidyanath Temple

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Jamshedpur, July 29: Cosplaying as gods is something that this politician is apparently most fond of. Yes you read it right. Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav who has been known for donning new looks every now and then was dressed up as Lord Shiva with rudrakshas all over the body.

He offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar today (the second Monday of 'sawan' month).

Kanwariyas carry holy water from the Ganga to offer to the Lord. In Bihar, people walk all the way from Sultanganj to Deoghar in Jharkhand. Tej Pratap is preparing for that yatra.

"I stand by Tejashwi": 'Krishna' Tej Pratap takes brother's side after Bihar loss

It should be noted that during his wedding in 2018, his fans gifted Patna a poster with Tej Pratap and his (now-ex) wife Aishwarya Rai as Shiva and Parvati. But more on that later.

In 2017, when he was Bihar's health minister, Tej Pratap had donned the avatar of Krishna to ring in the New Year.