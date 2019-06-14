Teenager accidentally kills self while posing with pistol for TikTok clip

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 14: Prateek Vadekar, a 17-year-old boy, died after accidentally pressing the trigger of a country-made pistol while making a clip for a video making mobile app Tik Tok at Pawan Dham Hotel in Shirdi.

Pratik and his relatives - Sunny Pawar, 20, Nitin Wadekar, 27, an 11-year-old boy and another young man - were in Shirdi for the last rituals of a family member, police said.

While sitting in their hotel room, they decided to shoot a video on mobile phone by posing with a country-made pistol one of Pratik's relatives had brought, and upload it on popular video-sharing app TikTok.

TikTok celebrity Mohit Mor murder: Main accused arrested from Najafgarh

The trigger of the pistol was accidentally pressed and the bullet hit Pratik, said inspector Anil Katke of Shirdi police station.

The police took Pratik to the government hospital where he was declared dead before admission, inspector Katke said.

Shirdi Police said,''We request parents to prevent their children from using apps like Tik Tok. The main accused, the friend of the victim has been interrogated. Probe for illegal weapon possession is on.''

A case was registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), and Sunny Pawar and Nitin Wadekar were arrested while another relative was yet to be traced. The fourth accused is a minor.