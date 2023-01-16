Teachers' Finland trip: Arvind Kejriwal marches against Delhi LG

‘Take exemplary action against culprits’, says Kejriwal on woman who died after she was dragged by car

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 16: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday led the Aam Aadmi Party's march against Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena a proposal to send government teachers to Finland for training.

The march comes amid a slugfest between the Delhi government and LG Saxena over the training of teachers among other issues.

"Delhi does not need tyranny but constitution and democracy. Our struggle for people's rights will continue," tweeted Kejriwal slamming the LG.

"Who is LG sahab to stop teachers' training? In a response to the Delhi government, we have been told to do cost-benefit analysis of teachers' training in Finland... Salaries of doctors in Mohalla clinics have been stopped. Is he doing at the behest of the BJP?", Kejriwal told reporters.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was seen marching alongside Kejriwal.

To this, the LG's Office had responded that the Delhi government proposal was not stopped.

The "LG has not rejected the proposal for the training program for primary-in-charges in Finland. Any statement on (to) the contrary is misleading and mischievously motivated", said the Raj Niwas.

The Raj Niwas, in a series of tweets, said the LG has only advised the Delhi government to evaluate the proposal in totality and assess the effectiveness of such foreign training programmes undertaken in the past.

Saxena advised the government to identify similar training programmes in Indian institutions.

"LG has also advised for examining and identifying similar training programmes in the Institutions of Excellence, within the country, so as to ensure optimal utilization of resources, fiscal prudence and administrative effectiveness," the Raj Niwas said.

Sisodia had said so far around 1,100 teachers have undergone training abroad, including Singapore, the UK and Finland.

Now that the people of the BJP have an "unauthorised hold" over the services department, they are "doing dirty politics" to stop the AAP government in Delhi from giving the best training to teachers, he alleged.

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 14:07 [IST]