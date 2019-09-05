Teachers' Day 2019: Google celebrates this day with animated doodle

New Delhi, Sep 05: The role of a teacher in shaping one's life is significant. To honour their immense contribution, Google doodle on Thursday marked the Teachers' Day with an animated doodle.

The doodle shows a red, animated octopus standing against a blackboard, using its tentacles to solve math equations, read, conduct experiments and, make notes.

In India, 5th September is celebrated as Teachers' Day as a mark of tribute to the contribution made by teachers to the society.

5th September is the birth anniversary of a great teacher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a staunch believer of education and was a well-known diplomat, scholar, the President of India and above all, a teacher.

It is the occasion to remember teachers and applaud their contribution towards overall development of the student.

President Ramnath Kovind will be conferring the National Teachers' Awards to the winners of 2018 at a function on September 5.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has already released the list of teachers who would be felicitated tomorrow by the President. A total of 46 teachers from across the country will be felicitated in an event which will be held in the national capital. The award is in its 61st year having been instituted in 1958.

Teachers' Day and Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan: Remembering scholar, teacher and former president

The first Teachers' Day celebration in India dates back to 1962 when Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan started serving as the President of India.

When some of his students and friends approached him and requested him to allow them to celebrate his birthday, he said, "Instead of celebrating my birthday separately, it would be my proud privilege, if 5th September is observed as Teachers' day". From then onwards, the 5th of September is being observed as Teachers Day, in India.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Awards

Dr. Radhakrishnan was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 1954.

He was awarded several other distinguished awards as well such as a knighthood in 1931 and honorary membership of the British Royal Order of Merit in 1963.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was nominated for the Nobel Prize 27 times, 16 times for the Nobel Prize in literature and 11 times for the Nobel Peace Prize.