Teachers' Day 2018: Who are National Award winning teachers?

New Delhi, Sep 5: Ahead of Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with National Teachers' Awards awardees on Tuesday. Pm Modi met with each National Teachers' Award winners and clicked photo with them.

Prime Minister congratulated the awardees for their efforts towards improving the quality of education in the country. He commended their dedication towards education and for making it their life mantra. He said that a teacher remains a teacher throughout life.

Interacting with the Prime Minister, the awardees narrated their inspirational stories in transforming their schools into centres of learning and excellence. They also thanked the Prime Minister for the new online nomination process and for schemes like Digital India, which is bringing a big qualitative change in school education throughout the country.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will confer National Awards for 2017 on September 5 in New Delhi.

Shri Vikram Sonba Adsul, Shri Vidhu K.P., Dr. Usha Khare and Ms. Sutapa Sur Innovation and technology can enhance one's learning experience. Delighted to meet Shri Vikram Sonba Adsul from Ahmednagar who adapted innovative teaching practices using outdoor activities. His work led to higher enrolment and lower dropout rates.

Shri Vidhu K.P. from Kerala has taken initiatives to make his school a Smart School. He is leveraging technology to manage the school's functioning and for better teaching and learning. India is proud of him.

The Principal of a school in Jahangirabad, Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Usha Khare established an e-library in her school and also ensured an increase in enrolment and retention of girls. Community-oriented work is her strength. Glad that she has been conferred the award for teachers.

Ms. Sutapa Sur from Tripura is an inspiration for everyone. Her approach to the overall development of students of her school has shown demonstrable success in the results of the students. She has focused on education through co-curricular as well as cultural activities. Ms. Sushila Rupji Pasaria, Shri Sunil Kumar from Kangra, Dr. Suman Jakhar and Ms. Shesha Prasad Ms. Sushila Rupji Pasaria of Central Primary School, Dadra and Nagar Haveli is an inspirational teacher. From mobilising local communities and parents to increase enrolment to encouraging a range of extra-curricular activities, Ms. Sushila's work is admirable. Congrats to her.

Met Shri Sunil Kumar from Kangra district in HP. Great to know about his efforts to enhance learning experience of students. His innovations and promotion of health and hygiene are truly appreciable. Congratulations for the National Award for Teachers.

Dr. Suman Jakhar is the Principal of a school in Churu, Rajasthan. It is heartening to know that, in her leadership, enrolment of girls increased substantially. It is such teachers who add great strength to the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' movement.

Known for developing unique tools for the teaching of English, Ms. Shesha Prasad from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Begumpet, Hyderabad has endeared herself to both students and fellow teachers. I wish her all the best in her continued endeavour of educating our new generation. Ms. Shaila R.N, Shri Sashanka Hazarika, Shri Sarvest Kumar and Shri Santosh Gaonkar Ms. Shaila R.N worked very hard to improve the overall infrastructure of a school that she is heading in Bengaluru North. Her work has made a positive difference in the lives of several students, particularly those belonging to poor families. Proud of teachers like her!

Shri Sashanka Hazarika, from Darrang, Assam, has encouraged computerization and development of software for classrooms. He has taken education to more and more children through his work in increasing enrolment. I wish him success in his noble endeavours.

Shri Sarvest Kumar Ji's efforts have led to a huge increase in his school's enrolment count in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh. Great to meet him! He even shared how introduction of ICT in his school is enhancing the teaching-learning process and benefitting the students.

Shri Santosh Gaonkar is the Principal of Poira High School in Goa. Under his leadership, the school saw a significant improvement in Class X results. He also worked to make the sciences popular among pupils, with his students even taking part in the Children's Science Congress. GH Rasool, Dr. Rameshappa , Ms. R Sathy and Ms. Pragya Nopany Shri GH Rasool Mir Ji's efforts to mobilise parents and local community in Srinagar for increasing student enrolment and reduce absenteeism from school are laudable. His active participation to set up a school library and upgrade labs are praiseworthy. Glad to have met him!

When students are fit, India is fit! As the Physical Education teacher of a school in rural Bengaluru, Dr. Rameshappa popularises Yoga and sports among students. His work towards gender sensitivity and welfare of Divyang students is noteworthy. Congrats and best wishes to him.

As the Headmistress of a school in Coimbatore, Ms. R Sathy adopted several community mobilisation activities to increase enrolment. Her innovative strategies helped her local village in becoming ODF. She is also passionate about co-curricular activities. Congratulations to her.

Ms. Pragya Nopany of Birla Vidya Niketan, Delhi has taught Physics to thousands of students. She has also participated actively in developing national level curriculum and in developing teacher training programmes. We are proud of her contribution. Rakeshkumar Chandrakant Patel, Shri Omprakash Mishra, Shri Narra Rama Rao, Shri Narendra Kumar Tiwari Shri Rakeshkumar Chandrakant Patel is a teacher well-known in Nadisar for increasing enrolment through his community linkages and effective use of social media. Also a blogger on education techniques, he is an asset to his students and our nation.

Met Shri Omprakash Mishra Ji from Jeypore in Koraput district of Odisha. I salute him for his sheer determination to educate students in one of the remotest areas of our country. His effective use of school labs and technology in teaching of science and mathematics is noteworthy.

Shri Narra Rama Rao, Headmaster of a school in Nizamabad, Telangana, played the lead role in significantly enhancing the enrolment of children in his school. He has also popularized science among students. I appreciate Shri Rao for his commitment and wish him all the best.

It was good meeting Shri Narendra Kumar Tiwari from Chhattisgarh. His school has high levels of student participation and good performance of students in the examinations. He mobilised substantial support for his school from the community. Congratulations for the Teachers Award. Shri Murugan , Shri Motilal Koirala, Meka Susatya Rekha, and Ms. Manu Gulati Shri Murugan is a mathematics and science teacher in Nagaland. Through his innovative approach, he has helped students develop keen interest in these subjects. His efforts to organise the District Science Congress and teacher training workshops are highly appreciable. Glad to have met Shri Motilal Koirala of Sikkim. His efforts towards enhancing academic level through the use of IT are commendable. As the Principal of his school, his extensive outreach to parents and guardians are appreciable and augurs well for the students. Congrats to him. Ms. Meka Susatya Rekha, a teacher of Mathematics and Science in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, has successfully ensured that students find classroom interactions absorbing. She has worked on the creation and dissemination of e-content. I wish her well in all her future endeavours. Teaching is about educating students, and mentoring other teachers too. Ms. Manu Gulati is a shining beacon in this. She has also developed innovative methods of teaching through technology, music and dance. Delighted that she wins the National Award for Teachers. Manju Balasubramanyam, Mamta Awasthy, Shri Shivakumar and Shri Lutni Perme Ms. Manju Balasubramanyam heads the DPS in Bengaluru. Her work towards increasing diversity and focussing in opportunity as well as inclusion for Divyang children are commendable. Congratulated her on being conferred the prestigious award for teachers.

Starting from basics...Ms. Mamta Awasthy from Sikkim developed innovative teaching practices at the primary school level. She also compiled her best practices, which are being disseminated and helping several other youngsters study.

Pleasure meeting Shri Shivakumar Ji from Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district. It was great to know that using technology, he has simplified Mathematical queries for his students. Many of his classroom videos are available on the internet and are widely appreciated.

As the Headmaster of a school in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Lutni Perme has not only helped the school improve its academic performance but has also laid emphasis on holistic education through gardening, sports and other activities. The nation is proud of him. Shri Kirandeep Singh, Khangembam Indrakumar Singh, and Jayanthi Sheshadri Shri Kirandeep Singh, who teaches in Ludhiana, has done excellent work in popularising Mathematics among youngsters. He has set up a Maths hub, maths park, created interesting modules...all so that students enjoy the subject and excel in it. Glad that he got the teachers award.

Shri Khangembam Indrakumar Singh from Manipur, worked hard to spread the message of the importance of primary education. He has also worked on special residential programmes to help students pick up key concepts. He is an inspiration to students and other teachers.

Heading a school in North Sikkim, Ms. Karma Chomu Bhutia devoted attention to every aspect of education ranging from enrolment, proper mid day meals, using technology and new learning methods. Delighted that she is receiving a prestigious award for educators.

Met Ms. Jayanthi Sheshadri, who has shown tremendous passion towards improving rural education. She has created innovative modules and conducted workshops to spread the joys of learning. Congratulations to her.