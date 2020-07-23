YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tea seller gets Rs 50 crore repayment notice for loan he never applied for

    By
    |

    Chandigarh (Haryana), July 23: As the coronavirus pandemic has hit the industries hard, small scaled businesses are facing financial dearth. People end up taking loan to meet the end.

    On a same note, a strange story has been unfolded from Kurukshetra in Haryana.

    Tea seller gets Rs 50 crore repayment notice for loan he never applied for

    Here is the claim of a loan of 50 crores on a tea seller has surprised him.

    This is a story of a tea seller who has loan of Rs 50 crores under his name which he never applied for.

    COVID-19: India registers 45,720 fresh cases, 1,129 deaths, tally crosses 12 lakh

    Rajkumar, a tea seller in Kurukshetra, claims that banks are claiming a loan of Rs 50 crore without taking a loan.

    Rajkumar said, "I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is dire due to COVID. Bank rejected it saying I already have debt of Rs 50 cr, don't know how it is possible."

    Here everyone is surprised how good a loan can be on a tea seller.

    Significantly, due to the corona, many poor working people are returning to their homes after the expiry of their accumulated capital, and are cutting lives by taking many loans.

    In such a situation, this uneven 50 crore loan has suddenly come on the tea seller as a shock.

    However, the exact or wrong of this loan is being ascertained.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 9:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue