YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tata Sons board re-appoints N Chandrasekaran’s term as Executive Chairman for another 5 years

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 11: Tata Sons Pvt Ltd board on Friday considered and approved the re-appointment of its executive chairman N Chandrasekaran for another five years.

    Tata Sons in a press statement said, " At its meeting on 11 February 2022, the Board of Tata Sons reviewed the last five years and considered the reappointment of its Executive Chairman Mr. N Chandrasekaran."

    Tata Sons board re-appoints N Chandrasekaran’s term as Executive Chairman for another 5 years

    "Mr. Ratan. N. Tata who was a special invitee to this meeting expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Mr. N Chandrasekaran. He
    recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period," the statement added.

    Ratan Tata, who was a special invitee to the board meeting expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of N Chandrasekaran. He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period.

    "It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase," Chandrasekaran said.

    More TATA SONS News  

    Read more about:

    tata sons

    Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 15:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X