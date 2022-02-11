Tata Sons board re-appoints N Chandrasekaran’s term as Executive Chairman for another 5 years

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 11: Tata Sons Pvt Ltd board on Friday considered and approved the re-appointment of its executive chairman N Chandrasekaran for another five years.

Tata Sons in a press statement said, " At its meeting on 11 February 2022, the Board of Tata Sons reviewed the last five years and considered the reappointment of its Executive Chairman Mr. N Chandrasekaran."

"Mr. Ratan. N. Tata who was a special invitee to this meeting expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Mr. N Chandrasekaran. He

recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period," the statement added.

"It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase," Chandrasekaran said.

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 15:37 [IST]