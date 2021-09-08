Tamil poet, lyricist Pulavar Pulamaipithan dies at 86

Tamil poet and former deputy chairman of the legislative council Pulavar Pulamaipithan passed away on Wednesday, 8 September. He breathed his last at the age of 86 after being hospitalised over age-related ailments.

He was hospitalised on 31 August and kept in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. His condition deteriorated and died on Wednesday, a statement from the hospital claimed.

Who was Pulavar Pulamaipithan?

He was born on 6 October, 1935 in Irugur, Coimbatore. Ramasamy came to Chennai with the dreams of penning lyrics for movies and worked at a textile mill. Once he got the opportunity to work in Kollywood, there was no looking back as he wrote over 1000s of songs in Kollywood.

He came to the limelight with "Naan yaar, nee yaar" in the film Kudiirundha Koyil in 1968. Some of his notable movies were: Adimaipenn, Nayagan, Valli, Panakkaran, Mr Bharath, Nandha, Kumarikottam, Nalla Neram, Ninaithathai mudippavan, Netru Indru Naalai, Tenalliraman and Theri.

From MGR to Vijay, 'Arasavai Kavignar' Write Songs for Most Stars

He penned lyrics for most of the big names of the Tamil film industry that includes MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, Sivaji Ganeshan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijay.

Tamil film historians say that his lyrics helped MGR to shape his image. The actor, after turning the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, honoured with the title 'Arasavai Kavignar (poet laureate).

Mourning his death, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said, "we are deeply saddened to hear that Puluvar passed away." The leaders conveyed their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family members.

He was also a former presidium of the AIADMK and former deputy chairman of the legislative council.

