Tamil Nadu transporters , who had gone on an indefinite strike over wage revision, called off agitation on Thursday. They will resume duties from tomorrow morning.

A.Soundararajan of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Thursday announced that the strike has been called off and the workers will resume their duties starting Friday.

The striking unions wanted the wage revision to be fixed at 2.57 times - while the state government insisted it be 2.44.

OneIndia News