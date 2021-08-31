Tamil Nadu schools to reopen for class 9 to 12 from tomorrow

As States consider reopening schools, WHO top scientist's word of caution

Chennai, Aug 31: The government has announced that the schools will be reopen on September 1 for the classes 9 to 12.

The chief minister MK Stalin held a meeting with education department officials on Monday. After the announcement of the extension of the lockdown till September 15 Stalin said that all the hostels of all the government schools and colleges including private schools and the colleges will function.

The government also instructed to ensure the students from Kerala are fully vaccinated and to have the RT-PCR certificates.

The government also permitted to reopen the hostels of working men and the women's hostel with the SOP's.

Chief minister Stalin also instructed the parents and the teachers to maintain social distance and to follow the guidelines which were announced by the government.

After the meeting with the education department officials the government announced to travel free on the government buses from September 1 for the students and informed to carry the Identity cards with them.

The government already announced that the gathering of public in beaches were banned on Sundays and restricted public to visit temples from Friday to Sunday.

