YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tamil Nadu schools from class 1 to 8, cinema halls to reopen with full capacity

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, 23 Oct: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday has given permission to conduct classes for class 1 to class 8 with full capacity from November 1.

    Tamil Nadu schools from class 1 to 8, cinema halls to reopen with full capacity

    In the new set of relaxations announced by the DMK government, it has allowed schools to conduct classes on a rotational basis for the class 1 to 8 students by adhering to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

    After the review meeting at the secretariat, the state government also eased curbs for cinema halls, operation of bars, lifting of time restrictions on the functioning of shops, among others. Further, indoor and outdoor sports, sports training, and the use of swimming pools for 'therapeutic purposes' are allowed with immediate effect.

    Except for Kerala, air-conditioned and non AC buses are allowed to operate at full capacity between districts and states. The release said bars and standalone bars are also allowed to function.

    Film shootings with the required crew adhering to Covid-19 protocol are permitted and all those taking part should have got both COVID vaccine doses. However, the ban on political events and festivals have continued.

    More TAMIL NADU News  

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu

    Story first published: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 23:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X