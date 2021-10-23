Tamil Nadu schools from class 1 to 8, cinema halls to reopen with full capacity

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, 23 Oct: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday has given permission to conduct classes for class 1 to class 8 with full capacity from November 1.

In the new set of relaxations announced by the DMK government, it has allowed schools to conduct classes on a rotational basis for the class 1 to 8 students by adhering to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

After the review meeting at the secretariat, the state government also eased curbs for cinema halls, operation of bars, lifting of time restrictions on the functioning of shops, among others. Further, indoor and outdoor sports, sports training, and the use of swimming pools for 'therapeutic purposes' are allowed with immediate effect.

Except for Kerala, air-conditioned and non AC buses are allowed to operate at full capacity between districts and states. The release said bars and standalone bars are also allowed to function.

Film shootings with the required crew adhering to Covid-19 protocol are permitted and all those taking part should have got both COVID vaccine doses. However, the ban on political events and festivals have continued.

Story first published: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 23:26 [IST]