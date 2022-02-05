Tamil Nadu Liberation Army terrorists convicted in Puducherry pipe bomb case

A matter of immense pride says PM Modi on BJP getting first RS seat from Puducherry

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 05: A special court of the National Investigation Agency has invited and sentences terrorists of the Tamil Nadu Liberation Army in connection with the Puducherry Pipe Bomb case.

Those convicted and sentenced are Thiruselvam, Thangaraj, Kaviyarasan, Kalailingam, Karthik and John Martin.

The case was originally registered at the Odiansalai Police Station, Puducherry and was subsequently taken up by Crime Branch, Puducherry and thereafter NIA had re registered the same Investigation by NIA had revealed that accused Thiruselvam an active member of Tamil Nadu Liberation Army (TNLA), a proscribed terrorist Organization, was conducting a series of conspiracy meetings at Odaikkal village, Ramnad District at the residence of co-accused John Martin besides at Siravayal village in Sivagangai District along with the other accused.

The probe has established that the accused persons had conspired against the Government of India to undertake IED explosions by using pipe bombs.

Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 10:13 [IST]