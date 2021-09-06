YouTube
    Tamil Nadu in for enhanced rainfall activity on Sep 6-7

    By Munesh Krishna
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Sep 06: Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next two days with the revival of the Southwest Monsoon, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

    The southern states including Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh will experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain falls for the next 48 hours, and the intensity and distribution of the rains will reduce thereafter.

    Tamil Nadu in for enhanced rainfall activity on Sep 6-7

    Due to the southwest monsoon winds, on 06.09.2021: Light to moderate showers with thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Western Ghats (Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi) and in the northern districts.

    India likely to receive above normal rainfall in September: IMDIndia likely to receive above normal rainfall in September: IMD

    07.09.2021: Light to moderate rain is likely in one or two places along the Western Ghats (Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi) and adjoining inner districts.

    08.09.2021: In the coastal districts and parts of Puduvai Karaikal, light to moderate rain is likely in one or two places.

    09.09.2021, 10.09.2021: In the southern districts, coastal districts and parts of Puduvai Karaikal, light to moderate rain is likely in one or two places.

    For the next 24 hours the sky will be generally cloudy with a chance of light rain in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature is 34 and the minimum temperature is 25 degrees Celsius.

    Maximum rainfall in last 24 hours (in centimeters):

    Chinnakallar (Coimbatore), Senthurai (Ariyalur) 7cms each, Mahabalipuram (Chengalpattu) 6cms, Salem, Senthamangalam (Namakkal), Vedaranyam (Nagapattinam) 5 cms each, Erode, Bhubaneswar (Cuddalore), Valparai (Coimbatore), Dhenkanikottai (Krishnagiri), Marakkanam (Villupuram) 4,cms Jayamkondam (Ariyalur), Tharamani (Chennai), Sankarapuram (Kallakurichi), Sirkazhi (Mayiladuthurai), Devala (Nilgiris), Agaram Sigoor (Perambalur), Pechipparai (Kanyakumari), Namakkal Thala 3,cms

    Alert of warning to Fisherman

    Fishermen in Tamil Nadu have been warned not to venture into the sea for next 48 hours in view of the enhanced rainfall activity.

    Story first published: Monday, September 6, 2021, 14:11 [IST]
    X