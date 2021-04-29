Tamil Nadu govt extends night curfew, Sunday lockdowns: What's allowed, what's not

Travelling to Tamil Nadu? E-pass mandatory for travelers; Here's how to apply

Chennai, Apr 29: Amid COVID-19 surge, Tamil Nadu government has extended the existing Covid lockdown guidelines in the State until further orders. The current restrictions were to end on April 30.

There will be a complete lockdown on all Sundays without any relaxations. Night curfew will continue to be enforced from 10 pm to 4 am, said a government order.

On May 2 (Sunday), on the state of counting for assembly elections there would be no restrictions on the movement/ transport of officials/ party functionaries - candidates, chief agent, counting agents, food suppliers.

During the complete lockdown, e-commerce and food delivery will be permitted in restaurants from 6 am to 10 am; 12 noon to 3 pm; and 6 pm to 9 pm, the order said.

All cinemas, multiplexes,theatres, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, and other similar places shall remain closed until further orders.

On all days including complete lockdown days, marriages and marriage-related gatherings shall be permitted with guests not exceeding 50.

Funeral/lastrites, the number of persons shall not exceed 25 with the restrictions imposed already.

Fish markets, fish stalls, chicken stalls and other meat stalls will remain closed on Saturdays and action will be initiated against the violators.

Public Bus Transport Organisations shall ensure that the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, viz., wearing of face masks, thermal screening, avoiding over-crowding is strictly followed.

Auto, taxi and private vehicles will be allowed for medical emergencies and to ferry passengers from/to Railway Stations and Airports.

Movement of Goods and workers to / from all sea ports during Night Curfew and lockdown on Sundays shall be permitted.

Chennai Metro Rail would be permitted to operate skeletal services during the lockdown on Sunday.

Other recent restrictions implemented by the state government will continue to be in force.

The district magistrate have been instructed to strictly enforce the guidelines.