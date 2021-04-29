For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Tamil Nadu govt extends night curfew, Sunday lockdowns: What's allowed, what's not
India
Chennai, Apr 29: Amid COVID-19 surge, Tamil Nadu government has extended the existing Covid lockdown guidelines in the State until further orders. The current restrictions were to end on April 30.
There will be a complete lockdown on all Sundays without any relaxations. Night curfew will continue to be enforced from 10 pm to 4 am, said a government order.
- On May 2 (Sunday), on the state of counting for assembly elections there would be no restrictions on the movement/ transport of officials/ party functionaries - candidates, chief agent, counting agents, food suppliers.
- During the complete lockdown, e-commerce and food delivery will be permitted in restaurants from 6 am to 10 am; 12 noon to 3 pm; and 6 pm to 9 pm, the order said.
- All cinemas, multiplexes,theatres, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, and other similar places shall remain closed until further orders.
- On all days including complete lockdown days, marriages and marriage-related gatherings shall be permitted with guests not exceeding 50.
- Funeral/lastrites, the number of persons shall not exceed 25 with the restrictions imposed already.
- Fish markets, fish stalls, chicken stalls and other meat stalls will remain closed on Saturdays and action will be initiated against the violators.
- Public Bus Transport Organisations shall ensure that the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, viz., wearing of face masks, thermal screening, avoiding over-crowding is strictly followed.
- Auto, taxi and private vehicles will be allowed for medical emergencies and to ferry passengers from/to Railway Stations and Airports.
- Movement of Goods and workers to / from all sea ports during Night Curfew and lockdown on Sundays shall be permitted.
- Chennai Metro Rail would be permitted to operate skeletal services during the lockdown on Sunday.
- Other recent restrictions implemented by the state government will continue to be in force.
- The district magistrate have been instructed to strictly enforce the guidelines.