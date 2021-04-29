YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu lockdown

    Tamil Nadu govt extends night curfew, Sunday lockdowns: What's allowed, what's not

    By
    |

    Chennai, Apr 29: Amid COVID-19 surge, Tamil Nadu government has extended the existing Covid lockdown guidelines in the State until further orders. The current restrictions were to end on April 30.

    There will be a complete lockdown on all Sundays without any relaxations. Night curfew will continue to be enforced from 10 pm to 4 am, said a government order.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image
    • On May 2 (Sunday), on the state of counting for assembly elections there would be no restrictions on the movement/ transport of officials/ party functionaries - candidates, chief agent, counting agents, food suppliers.
    • During the complete lockdown, e-commerce and food delivery will be permitted in restaurants from 6 am to 10 am; 12 noon to 3 pm; and 6 pm to 9 pm, the order said.
    • All cinemas, multiplexes,theatres, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, and other similar places shall remain closed until further orders.
    • On all days including complete lockdown days, marriages and marriage-related gatherings shall be permitted with guests not exceeding 50.
    • Funeral/lastrites, the number of persons shall not exceed 25 with the restrictions imposed already.
    • Fish markets, fish stalls, chicken stalls and other meat stalls will remain closed on Saturdays and action will be initiated against the violators.
    • Public Bus Transport Organisations shall ensure that the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, viz., wearing of face masks, thermal screening, avoiding over-crowding is strictly followed.
    • Auto, taxi and private vehicles will be allowed for medical emergencies and to ferry passengers from/to Railway Stations and Airports.
    • Movement of Goods and workers to / from all sea ports during Night Curfew and lockdown on Sundays shall be permitted.
    • Chennai Metro Rail would be permitted to operate skeletal services during the lockdown on Sunday.
    • Other recent restrictions implemented by the state government will continue to be in force.
    • The district magistrate have been instructed to strictly enforce the guidelines.
    MORE tamil nadu NEWS

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 16:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X