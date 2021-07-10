Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till July 19: What is open and what is closed

Gujarat government to withdraw over 500 cases of lockdown violation filed against migrant workers

Chennai, July 10: Tamil Nadu has extended the lockdown till July 19. The state government has permitted shops to open till 9 pm, and restaurants can now function with 50 per cent capacity.

Inter-state public transport will not be allowed, and international air travel except the ones permitted by the Union home ministry will continue to remain prohibited.

Activities that will continue to be prohibited are social, political, entertainment, sports and cultural events and international air travel except the ones permitted by the Union government.

Uttar Pradesh Population Control Bill: No govt jobs for those with more than 2 kids

Meanwhile, schools, colleges, cinema halls, theatres, liquor bars, swimming pools and zoological parks will remain closed.

While COVID-19 cases continue to witness a downward trend, a slight increase in the positivity rate has been reported.

India logged 42,766 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,07,95,716, while the active cases have declined to 4,55,033.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the death toll has climbed to 4,07,145, with 1,206 fresh fatalities.

In June, Tamil Nadu had registered its first death due to the Delta plus variant of COVID-19 after a patient from Madurai died due to the infection.