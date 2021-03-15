YouTube
    Tamil Nadu elections 2021: CPI to contest from six seats

    Chennai, Mar 15: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan reiterated that the CPI agreed to contest from six seats as it was determined to ensure the victory of the DMK-combine.

    The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday announced its list of candidates for six seats it is contesting in alliance with the DMK for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election next month.

    The CPI has fielded veteran leader Marimuthu for the Thiruthuraipoondi (Reserve) constituency.

    Announcing the names of the candidates here, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said the party has nominated former MLA T Ramachandran, who is Krishnagiri district secretary, to seek re-election from the Thali constituency.

    Former MLA P L Sundaram would contest from Bhavanisagar. Ravi alias M Subramanian, who is Tiruppur district secretary of the party, would seek his electoral fortune from the Tiruppur north constituency while former MLAs M Arumugam and S Gunasekaran would contest from Vaalparai and Sivaganga constituencies, respectively.

    Speaking to reporters, Mutharasan reiterated that the CPI agreed to contest from six seats as it was determined to ensure the victory of the DMK-combine. It has become vital in this election to keep the communal BJP away from gaining foothold in Tamil Nadu, he said. To a question, he replied that the CPI would soon come out with its election manifesto.

    Story first published: Monday, March 15, 2021, 9:36 [IST]
