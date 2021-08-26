Tamil Nadu: Districts told to stay alert despite declining trend in Covid cases

YouTube
    Chennai, Aug 26: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan has instructed all district collectors to stay alert given the prevailing situation in Kerala and to take measures in advance to avoid the impact of the third wave.

    Addressing the reporters, Radhakrishnan said that all district collectors have been advised to keep a close watch on the situation in Kerala for the next 10 days so that the spread of the disease does not increase in our state. He also said that 1 crore 4 lakh vaccines will be provided to Tamil Nadu from the Central Government package next month.

    He later told reporters that the monitoring committee had advised all the district collectors of the state to take serious action during the festive season due to the high number of victims in neighboring states of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

    Currently there is a stock of 14 lakh vaccines. These vaccines will be used for 3 days. They also said that the vaccines required by the central government would be provided within a day or two.

    The next 10 days should be very closely monitored and acted upon. All District Collectors have been advised to take action so that the spread of the disease does not increase in Tamil Nadu as it did in Kerala," he said.

    He said the district collectors have been advised to ensure 100% vaccination of those who visit the neighboring states on a daily basis in the border villages. Mandatory vaccination, as well as wearing a face mask and social space should be followed, he said.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 26, 2021, 16:33 [IST]
