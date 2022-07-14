Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hops on a bus, interacts with passengers about 1 year of governance

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hospitalised two days after testing Covid +ve

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Jul 14: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who tested positive for Coronavirus on July 12, was on Thursday admitted to a hospital.

Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19| Oneindia News *News

According to the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet, Stalin has been admitted for 'investigations and observation for Covid-related symptoms'.

"Honourable chief minister of Tamilnadu, Thiru MK Stalin has been admitted at Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for Covid related symptoms," the hospital said in a statement.

On July 12, the chief minister had said has tested positive for the virus. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and leaders have wished him a speedy recovery.

India's daily COVID-19 cases cross 20K-mark, highest since February

"I learnt with utmost concern that you have tested positive for Covid-19. You have been a dynamic public leader with significant public contact making you vulnerable to this contagion. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery," Governor Ravi wrote in a letter addressed to Stalin.

Former CM O Panneerselvam also wished Stalin speedy recovery, posting on Twitter that he prayed to the Almighty for the CM's quick recovery so that he continue to work for the people.

Know all about M K Stalin

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy also shared his message in a letter: "I pray to the Almighty that you recover fast from the infection and return to serve the people."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 13:53 [IST]