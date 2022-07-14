Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hospitalised two days after testing Covid +ve
Chennai, Jul 14: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who tested positive for Coronavirus on July 12, was on Thursday admitted to a hospital.
According to the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet, Stalin has been admitted for 'investigations and observation for Covid-related symptoms'.
"Honourable chief minister of Tamilnadu, Thiru MK Stalin has been admitted at Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for Covid related symptoms," the hospital said in a statement.
On July 12, the chief minister had said has tested positive for the virus. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and leaders have wished him a speedy recovery.
India's daily COVID-19 cases cross 20K-mark, highest since February
"I learnt with utmost concern that you have tested positive for Covid-19. You have been a dynamic public leader with significant public contact making you vulnerable to this contagion. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery," Governor Ravi wrote in a letter addressed to Stalin.
Former CM O Panneerselvam also wished Stalin speedy recovery, posting on Twitter that he prayed to the Almighty for the CM's quick recovery so that he continue to work for the people.
"M K Stalin"
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy also shared his message in a letter: "I pray to the Almighty that you recover fast from the infection and return to serve the people."