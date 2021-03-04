Tamil Nadu assembly polls: Voters information slips to replace photo voter slip

YouTube
    Chennai, Mar 04: The Election Commission of India has decided to provide voter information slip, instead of photo voter slip, to all voters who have enrolled themselves, at least 5 days before the April 6 Assembly election.

    Voters information slips to replace photo voter slip

    The voter information slip will contain details about polling station, date and time of the poll etc but not the photograph of the voter, according to Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo.

    e-EPIC Digital voter cards: Who are eligible? How to download?

    In a statement here on Thursday, he said all District Election Officers have been directed to distribute the voter information slip at least 5 days before the date of poll to all enrolled electors.

    voters election commission of india Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Thursday, March 4, 2021, 19:09 [IST]
