Why a Taliban victory would inspire many radicals in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Madras HC orders state govt to respond on how much money allocated to transport sector in TN budget

Tamil Nadu assembly passes resolution against farm laws

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Aug 28: Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday adopted the resolution moved by CM MK Stalin, urging the Centre to withdraw the three agriculture related legislation, through voice vote, even as the opposition BJP staged a walkout from the assembly.

The resolution urged the three laws- the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act,2020; the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020- be repealed.

The AIADMK MLAs stage walkout from Tamil Nadu Assembly stating that the resolution against 3 farmer-related laws of Central government has been moved in haste and that the state government should seek views of farmers by convening an all-party meeting.

"All cases filed against the farmers who staged protests against the three farmer-related legislations of the Central Government, during the past one year, will be withdrawn," Staling also said.

West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Delhi, Puducherry and Kerala have already passed the resolution.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 11:30 [IST]