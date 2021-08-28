YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tamil Nadu assembly passes resolution against farm laws

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Aug 28: Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday adopted the resolution moved by CM MK Stalin, urging the Centre to withdraw the three agriculture related legislation, through voice vote, even as the opposition BJP staged a walkout from the assembly.

    MK Stalin
    MK Stalin

    The resolution urged the three laws- the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act,2020; the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020- be repealed.

    The AIADMK MLAs stage walkout from Tamil Nadu Assembly stating that the resolution against 3 farmer-related laws of Central government has been moved in haste and that the state government should seek views of farmers by convening an all-party meeting.

    "All cases filed against the farmers who staged protests against the three farmer-related legislations of the Central Government, during the past one year, will be withdrawn," Staling also said.

    West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Delhi, Puducherry and Kerala have already passed the resolution.

    More TAMIL NADU News  

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu farmers protest

    Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X