No cash, but incriminating evidence of tax evasion in raids relating to DMK

Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021: Amit Shah appeals for 'double engine government'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Apr 03: In a recent development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged the people in Tamil Nadu for a "double engine government" in the state to counter the "corrupt and dynastic" DMK-Congress alliance.

Addressing a rally in Chennai, Amit Shah said, "The state's development is possible only if we defeat dynastic and corrupt DMK-Congress. Only the development journey started under PM Modi's leadership can make Tamil Nadu of MGR and Jayalalithaa's dreams. The Chief Minister and Deputy CM did good work. I appeal to the people to make it a double engine government in Tamil Nadu."

West Bengal elections 2021: CM Yogi Adityanath holds roadshow in Howrah's Uluberia

MG Ramachandran (fondly called 'MGR') was the founder of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) that runs the current government. Former chief minister Late J Jayalalithaa was his prodigy.

The present CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam both belong to the AIADMK.

Amit Shah held a road show for BJP's Thousand Lights candidate Khushbu Sundar for the April 6 Assembly polls. The senior BJP leader greeted supporters from an open van with Sundar and other AIADMK candidates from nearby constituencies in attendance.

Rahul Gandhi explains why Congress BSP, SP and NCP are not winning elections

Chants of 'Bharat Mata ki jai' echoed in the constituency during the BJP leader's rally, with flags of the BJP-AIADMK alliance fluttering in the horizon. The road show in Thousand Lights is the last leg of the campaign that ends tomorrow.

BJP has fielded actor-turned-politician Sundar from the constituency where she has been pitted against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's N Ezhilan.

Elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly are scheduled to be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.