Tamil Nadu: After 3 years, Jallikattu event organized in Madurai

Following last year's state-wide protests to ban Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, the event is being organised in Madurai on the occasion of Pongal.

People across Tamil Nadu on Sunday celebrated the harvest festival of Pongal thanking rain, sun and farm animals.

The event, for which 1000 bulls and 1000 tamers were registered on Saturday with the help of aadhaar, is being held at Avaniapuram. The town is hosting the event after a gap of three years.

The Madurai district administration which overlooks the event is all geared up to welcome thousands of people who take part in the bull taming event. According to the district administration, 50,000 to 1 lakh spectators are expected to witness the three-day event.

OneIndia News