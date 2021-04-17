Tamil actor Vivek passed away

YouTube
    Chennai, Apr 16: Popular Tamil actor Vivek who was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain passed away at 5 am on Saturday.

    The 59-year-old comedian, who had taken the COVID vaccine on Thursday, complained of chest pain and fainted and was rushed to a private hospital, the sources said.

    In a statement, the hospital clarified that the cardiac arrest may not be due to the vaccination.The bulletin added, "This is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate cardiac event. It may not be due to Covid vaccination."

    Vivekh, a Padma Shree recipient, has acted with top Tamil heroes including Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar.

    He has also appeared as the lead artiste in a couple of movies and has been involved in social causes including afforestation.

    X