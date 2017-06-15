TN Guv clears 7.5 per cent quota Bill, govt school students to get preference in medical admissions

Tami Nadu CM says most projects announced by Jayalalitha are being implemented

India

ians-IANS English

By Ians English

Chennai, June 15: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami told the state assembly on Thursday that most projects and programmes announced by late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa are being implemented.

Between 2011-16, the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa announced 879 programmes, out of which government orders have been issued for 872 projects, he said. Of the 872 projects, as many as 557 have been completed while 315 others are nearing completion.

Palaniswami said orders for remaining seven projects will be issued once preparatory work was completed.

According to him, these seven projects are embroiled in court cases or are under central government consideration.

The Chief Minister said Jayalalithaa, who died on December 5 last year, had made 175 announcements in 2016-17, regarding which orders have been issued for 167 projects.

Of these, 20 projects have been completed while 147 remaining were going on.

Efforts are on to start work on eight projects, of which three are under Centre's consideration, Palaniswami said.

IANS