Talk of Dawood wanting to return to India not true: Central agencies

Central agencies have rubbished claims that Dawood Ibrahim is in talks to return to India. There have been no such feelers and even if they were, he cannot set terms and conditions to us, the source said.

On Thursday, MNS chief Raj Thackerey made an unverified claim that Dawood was in talks with the Centre. He said that he will be brought back to India just before the 2019 elections. He also said that the Centre will claim that he has been brought back to India, but the reality is the man himself wants to return.

Central agencies monitoring the Dawood case say that all attempts are being made to bring him back. However the don who is also an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case has not sent out any feelers.

Talks about Dawood wanting to come back has been in the news since the 1990s. Post the blasts in 1993, there were talks that he wanted to return to India. However the talks did not materialise and Dawood was shifted to Pakistan by the ISI.

OneIndia News