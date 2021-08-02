Taliban has become more cruel and oppressive: Ghani

New Delhi, Aug 02: The situation in Afghanistan will change in the next six months, President Ashraf Ghani has said. He said that the Taliban has become more cruel and oppressive in the last two decades.

"They have no wish for peace, for prosperity, or progress; we want peace but they want surrender (subdued people and government). They will not engage in meaningful negotiations unless the situation changes on the battlefield; therefore, we should have a clear stance. For this, there is a need for a countrywide mobilisation," Ghani said according to an ANI report.

"Kandahar airport was targeted by us because the enemy was using it as a centre to conduct airstrikes against us," Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban told Reuters.

Now with the US withdrawing from Afghanistan, reports have emerged that Pakistan has been using the Lashkar-e-Tayiba fight in the country. New Delhi has been raising this issue of ungoverned territory in Afghanistan by the international terror groups.

Afghan officials have said that Pakistan has been shifting its terror groups into Afghanistan for over an year now. Afghan President, had also slammed Pakistan in the presence of its Prime Minister, Imran Khan at the connectivity meeting held at Uzbekistan.

Further more proof of Pakistan sending its terrorists comes from the fact that several persons who had died in recent times along with the Taliban fighters had a Pakistan identity card on them.

India continues to keep a close watch even as the Army and ISI chief of Pakistan said that they would be the first ones to recognise a Taliban government. Officials tell OneIndia that some of the developments taking place in Kabul are worrisome and the Taliban has clearly violated the peace deal it signed with the US in 2020. To add to the problem is the Pakistan backed Lashkar-e-Tayiba which has sent scores of its fighters to back the Taliban. The Lashkar bosses not only continue to advise the Taliban, but are also part of training camps.

The operatives of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad are active in the Nangarhar province.

The terrorists of these groups are also present in large numbers at Pakita, Kunar and Khost. The Indian intelligence is keeping a close watch on the developments and as per their assessment, Pakistan is doing all it can to ensure that a Taliban government is back in power in Kabul and the very bloody days return to Afghanistan.

