Taking no chances: 20,000 security personnel to be deployed for J&K local body polls

New Delhi, Aug 28: Over 20,000 personnel of paramilitary forces such as CRPF and BSF will be deployed in Kashmir Valley for "pre-election duties" ahead of panchayat polls in J&K, officials said.

They said a total of 202 companies that were given the task of conducting the recently-concluded Amarnath pilgrimage in the state will now be deployed in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Sopore, Kupwara, Bandipora, Shopian and Awantipora for pre-election duties.

The pilgrimage, which lasted about two months, concluded Sunday.

A single company has about 100 personnel.

According to an order issued by the state police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will contribute the largest number of companies at 132, followed by Border Security Force (BSF) 32, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 25 and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 13.

"A total of 202 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) deployed for the Amarnath Yatra have been diverted and ordered to be deployed for pre-poll duties in view of the panchayat polls in the state, dates for which are yet to be announced," a senior official said.

He added a number of other reserve units of these forces and the state police will also be deployed once the poll dates are announced.

Local body elections are likely to be held in the last week of September.