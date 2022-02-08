YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Take this: I have mentioned Pandit Nehru, PM Modi takes a dig at Congress

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi quoted India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru while taking a swipe at the Congress party in Parliament. PM Modi went on to quote Nehru's address to the nation from the Red Fort and said that his government had tried to keep inflation under check and that was a priority for him.

    Take this: I have mentioned Pandit Nehru, PM Modi takes a dig at Congress
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Pandit Nehru said that the war in Korea was affecting us. He said that that is why the prices increase and they go out of control.

    If something happens in the USA, it affects the prices in our country. Just imagine the seriousness of the problem of inflation that Nehru had to say this from Red Fort. Had you been in power, you would have blamed COVID-19 for inflation and run away, the PM also said.

    You people complain that I dont take Panditji's name. Today I will keep saying Nehruji. I will continue to take his name to fulfil your wishes, PM Modi also said. He also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi and said those who are used to living in the palace, don't even know what the small farmers are going through.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    Some Congressmen call COVID-19 the AA variant. During the government's of Nehru and Indira Gandhi, people used to say Tata-Birla ki Sarkar. You now speak their language, the PM also said.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X